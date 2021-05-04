COVID-19 variants driving rising symptomatic cases in Almaty city
According to Kalykova, symptomatic cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Almaty city, accounting for 73% of the total COVID-19 cases in the city in January, 70% in February, 78% in March, 86% in April, and 87.4% in the first three days of May, due to the growing infections caused by the COVID-19 variants.
In her words, most of the cases are detected in active people aged from 20 to 70 years old – 76% of the total cases. 20-39 year olds represent 33% of the infections reported last week, 40-59 year olds – 28.9%, and people over 60 years old – 23.3%.
As of today, 3,767 people are receiving treatment at the city’s infectious diseases hospitals, occupying 58.3% of the total beds and 51.6% of ICU beds.
A total of 15,670 COVID-19 PCR tests, which can be increased to 26,992, are carried out at the city’s 26 labs. 14 ELISA labs with a capacity of 3,248 tests per day operate in the city.
There are 211 COVID-19 vaccination sites at medical facilities, schools, culture, sports facilities, markets, and trade and entertainment center in Almaty city.