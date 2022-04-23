EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:44, 23 April 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 was third leading death cause in U.S. in 2021

    None
    None
    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2021, following heart disease and cancer, according to a report released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Xinhua reports.

    The report showed that the overall age-adjusted death rate increased by almost 1 percent in 2021 from 2020.

    Overall death rates in the country were highest among non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaskan Native and non-Hispanic Black or African American people, according to the CDC.

    For the second year, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer.

    The report provides an overview of provisional U.S. mortality data for 2021, including a comparison of death rates for all causes of death and for deaths involving COVID-19, said the CDC in a release.

    The results highlight the need for greater effort to implement effective interventions, said the agency.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!