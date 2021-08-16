EN
    22:24, 16 August 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 weekend lockdown extended in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty, Zhandarbek Bekshin, signed a new decree On measures to curb coronavirus spread, Kazinfom reports.

    The decree is adopted as the epidemiological situation in the city remains intense, as well as Delta strain cases, hospitalizations are surging. It is aimed to stabilize the city health situation and let get ready for face-to-face learning at school.

    The decree also extends the weekend lockdown.

    The decree takes effect on August 17.


