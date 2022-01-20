EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:15, 20 January 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID: 192,320 new cases, 380 more victims in Italy

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 192,320 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 380 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    That compares to 228,179 new cases and 434 more victims Tuesday.
    Some 1,181,889 more tests have been done, compared to 1,481,349 Tuesday.
    The positivity rate is up from 15.4% to 16.3%.
    Intensive care cases are down 27 to 1,688 and hospital admissions up 52 to 19,500.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!