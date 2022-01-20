COVID: 192,320 new cases, 380 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 192,320 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 380 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 228,179 new cases and 434 more victims Tuesday.

Some 1,181,889 more tests have been done, compared to 1,481,349 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 15.4% to 16.3%.

Intensive care cases are down 27 to 1,688 and hospital admissions up 52 to 19,500.