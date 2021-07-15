COVID: 2,153 new cases, 23 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 2,153 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 23 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday.

That compares with 1,534 new cases and 20 more victims Tuesday, ANSA reports.

Nine of the new victims related to an update from Sicily of previous deaths.

Some 210,599 more tests have been done, compared with 192,543 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 0.8% to 1.02%.

Intensive care cases have fallen by six, ad hospital admissions by 20.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,275,846, and the death toll 127,831.

The recovered and discharged are 4,106,315, up 1,079 on Tuesday.

The currently positive, which on Tuesday started rising again for the first time in months, are 41,700, up 1,051 on Tuesday.

The number of people in domestic isolation, which also started rising again Tuesday, is 40,441 (+1,077).