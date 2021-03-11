COVID: 2/3rds of Italians will have first dose by summer – Sileri

ROME. KAZINFORM - Two thirds of Italy's population will have had their first dose of the COVID vaccine by the start of the summer, Health Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri told Italian radio Thursday, ANSA reports.

By October, he said, two thirds of the population will also have had the second shot of the jab.

Sileri also said the government would impose further restrictions in areas where infection risks are higher but there would be no sudden moves such as those occasionally taken by the last government.

Stressing that all fresh restrictions would be based on the scientific recommendations of the COVID task force, Sileri said «there won't be a lockdown from one day to another, but there will be time to prepare».

Former premier Giuseppe Conte's government came in for particular criticism for suddenly slamming the door shut on ski operators after they had been gearing up to resume activities.