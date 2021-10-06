EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 06 October 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: 2,466 new cases, 50 more victims, ANSA

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 2,466 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 50 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

    That compares with 1,612 new cases and 37 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

    Some 322,282 more tests have been done, compared to 122,214 Monday.

    The positivity rate is down from 1.3% to 0.76%.

    Intensive care cases are down four, and hospital admissions down 64.

    The case tally since the start of the pandemic is now 4,686,109, and the death toll 131,118.

    The recovered and discharged are 4,464,692, up 4,210 on Monday.

    The currently positive are 90,299, down 1,797.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!