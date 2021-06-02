COVID: 2,483 new cases, 93 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 2,483 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 93 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares to 1,820 new cases and 82 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,220,304 , and the death toll 126,221.

The recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic are now 3,868,332, up 10,313 on Monday.

The currently positive have fallen to 225,751, down 7,923 on Monday.

Intensive care cases have fallen by 44 to under 1,000, at 989, while hospital admissions are up three to 41.

Some 218,570 people are in domestic isolation, down 7,589 on Monday.

Some 221,818 more tests have been done, compared with 86,977 Monday.

The positivity rate has fallen 1% from 2.1% to 1.1%.