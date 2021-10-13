COVID: 2,494 new cases, 49 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 2,494 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 49 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares with 1,516 new cases and 34 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

Some 315,285 more tests have been done, compared with 114,776 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 1.3% to 0.79%.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,704,318, and the death toll 131,384.