COVID: 2,535 new cases, 30 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 2,535 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 30 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday.

That compares to 3,725 new cases and 24 more victims Sunday, ANSA reports.

Some 222,385 more tests have been done, compared to 403,715 Sunday.

The positivity rate is up from 0.9% to 1.1%.

Intensive care cases are down three, and hospital admissions up 106.

The currently positive are 74,654, down 121 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,537,210, up 2,626 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,743,720, and the death toll 131,856.