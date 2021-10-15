COVID: 2,668 new cases, 40 more victims – ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 2,668 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 40 more victims of he virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 2,772 new cases and 37 more victims Wednesday.

Some 324,614 more tests have been done, compared to 278,945 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is down from 1% to 0.82%.

Intensive care cases are down eight, and hospital admissions down 73.

The currently positive are 79,368, down 1,083 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,498,924, up 3,709 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,709,753, and the death toll 131,461.



