COVID: 2,834 new cases, 41 more victims – ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 2,834 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 41 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 2,818 new cases and 20 more victims Monday.

Some 238,354 more tests have been done, compared to 146,725 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 1.9% to 1.2%.

Intensive care cases are up 21, and hospital admissions up 129.

The currently positive are 84,447, 725 up on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,561,006, up 2,065 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,777,614, and the death toll 132,161.