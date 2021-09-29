EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:24, 29 September 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: 2,985 new cases, 65 more victims, ANSA

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 2,985 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 65 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

    That compares with 1,772 new cases and 45 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

    Some 338,425 more tests have been done, compared with 124,077 Monday.

    The positivity rate is down from 1.4% to 0.88%.

    Intensive care cases are down 29, and hospital admissions down 69.

    The currently positive have dropped below 100,000, by 2,208 in the last 24 hours to 98,872, the ministry said.

    The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,665,049, and the death toll 130,807.

    The recovered and discharged are 4,435,370, up 5,105 on Monday.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!