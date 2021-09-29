COVID: 2,985 new cases, 65 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 2,985 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 65 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares with 1,772 new cases and 45 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

Some 338,425 more tests have been done, compared with 124,077 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 1.4% to 0.88%.

Intensive care cases are down 29, and hospital admissions down 69.

The currently positive have dropped below 100,000, by 2,208 in the last 24 hours to 98,872, the ministry said.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,665,049, and the death toll 130,807.

The recovered and discharged are 4,435,370, up 5,105 on Monday.