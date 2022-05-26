COVID: 22,438 new cases, 114 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 22,438 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 114 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 29,875 new cases and 95 more victims Tuesday.

Some 220,101 more tests have been done, compared to 269,871 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is down from 11% to 10.2%.

Intensive care cases are down 19 to 271, and hospital admissions down 288 to 5,969.