COVID: 23,042 new cases, 84 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZIJNFORM - There have been 23,042 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 84 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 22,361 new cases and 80 more victims Wednesday.

Some 179,127 more tests have been done, compared to 188,024 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is up from 11.8% to 12.8%.

Intensive care cases are down two to 197 and hospital admissions down 62 to 4,234

The currently positive are 625,217, down 3,778 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 16,797,125, up 27,228 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,589,595, and the death toll 167,253.