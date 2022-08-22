COVID: 24,691 new cases, 124 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 24,691 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 124 more victims with the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 27,296 new cases and 147 more victims Thursday.

Some 158,905 more tests have been done, compared to 167,185 Thursday.

The positivity rate is down from 16.3% to 15.5%.

Intensive care cases are up 26 to 260 and hospital admissions down 243 to 6,782.

The currently positive are 799,423, down 18,575 on Thursday.

The recovered and discharged are 20,632,612 (+43,140).

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 21,606,606, and the death toll 174,571. (ANSA).
















