COVID: 26,109 new cases, 123 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 26,109 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 123 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

That compares with 23,195 new cases and 129 more victims Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The currently positive are 317,930, up 12,277 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,854,949, up 13,704 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 5,308,180, and the death toll 135,301.

Some 718,281 more tests have been done, compared with 634,638 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is steady at 3.6%.

Intensive care cases are up 47 to 917 and hospital admissions up 29 to 7,338.