COVID: 27,214 new cases, 127 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 27,214 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 127 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 18,380 new cases and 79 more victims Monday.

Some 174,098 more tests have been done, compared with 105,739 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 17.4% to 15.6%.

Intensive care cases are up 11 to 411, and hospital admissions up 274 to 10,214.

The currently positive are 1,208,279, down 8,564 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 14,387,830, up 35,763 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 15,758,002, and the death toll 161,893.