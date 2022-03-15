EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:04, 15 March 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID: 28,900 new cases, 129 more victims

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 28,900 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 129 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday.

    That compares to 48,886 new cases and 86 more victims Sunday, ANSA reports.

    The currently positive are 1,003,239, up 3,735 on Sunday.

    The recovered and discharged are 12,242,669, up 25,834 on Sunday.

    The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 13,402,905, and the death toll 156,997.

    Some 204,877 more tests have been done, compared to 330,028 Sunday.

    The positivity rate is down from 14.8% to 14.1%.

    Intensive care cases are up two to 518 and hospital admissions up 228 to 8,468.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!