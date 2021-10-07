COVID: 3,235 new cases, 39 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 3,235 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 39 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday.

That compares to 2,466 new cases and 50 more victims Tuesday, ANSA reports.

Some 301,773 more tests have been done, compared to 322,282 Tuesday.

Intensive care cases are down 18 and hospital admissions down 96.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,689,341, and the death toll 131,157.

The recovered and discharged are 4,469,937, up 5,245 on Tuesday.

The currently positive are 88,247, down 2,052.