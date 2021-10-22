COVID: 3,794 new cases, 36 more victims – ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 3,794 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 36 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 3,702 new cases and 33 more victims Wednesday.

Some 574,671 more tests have been done, compared with 485,613 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is down from 0.7% to 0.66%.

Intensive care cases were up one, and hospital admissions down 25.

The currently positive are 73,750, up 82 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,524,204, up 3,673 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,729,678, and the death toll 131,724.