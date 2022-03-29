COVID: 30,710 new cases, 95 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 30,710 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 95 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday.

That compares to 59,555 new cases and 82 more victims Sunday, ANSA reports.

The currently positive are 1,254,056, down 8,835 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 12,983,350, up 40,300 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 14,396,283, and the death toll 158,877.

Some 211,535 more tests have been done, compared to 384,323 Sunday.

The positivity rate is down from 15.5% to 14.5%.

Intensive care cases are up 23 to 487 and hospital admissions up 315 to 9,496.