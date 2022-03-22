COVID: 32,573 new cases, 119 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 32,573 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 119 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 60,415 new cases and 93 more victims Sunday.

Some 218,216 more tests have been done, compared with 370,466 Sunday.

The positivity rate is down from 16.3% to 14.9%.

Intensive care cases are down four to 463 and hospital admissions up 298 to 8,728.

The currently positive are 1,175,280, up 2,456 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 12,562,004, up 30,870 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 13,895,188, and the death toll 157,904.



