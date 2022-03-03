COVID: 36,429 new cases, 214 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 36,429 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 214 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday.

That compares with 46,631 new cases and 233 more victims Tuesday, ANSA reports.

The currently positive are 1,061,610, down 11,620 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 11,651,094, up 49,352 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 12,867,918, and the death toll 155,214.

Hospital admissions fell below 10,000, to 9,954, down 502 on Tuesday.

Intensive care cases were down 27 to 681.

Some 415,288 more tests have been done, compared to 530,858 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is steady at 8.8%.