COVID: 37,756 new cases, 127 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 37,756 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy, and 127 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reported.

That compares to 79,920 new cases and 44 more victims Sunday.

Some 188,153 more tests have been done, compared to 303,848 Sunday.

The positivity rate is down from 26.3% to 20.07%.

Intensive care cases are up 10 to 360, and hospital admissions up 410 to 9,454.

The currently positive are 1,304,018, up 3,946 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 18,050,011, up 79,688 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 19,523,262, and the death toll 169,233. (ANSA).





Photo: ansa.it