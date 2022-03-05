COVID: 38,095 new cases, 210 more victims - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 38,095 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 210 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 41,500 new cases and 185 more victims Thursday.

Some 388,836 more tests have been done, compared to 431,312 Thursday.

The positivity rate is up from 9.6% to 9.8%.

Intensive care cases are down 29 to 625 and hospital admissions down 302 to 9,297.

The currently positive are 1,023,787, down 17,675 on Thursday.

The recovered and discharged are 11,769,463, up 55,818 on Thursday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 12,948,859, and the death toll 155,609.