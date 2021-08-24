COVID: 4,168 new cases, 44 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 4,168 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 44 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday.

That compares with 5,923 new cases and 23 more victims Sunday, ANSA reports.

Some 101,341 more tests have been done, compared to 175,539 Sunday.

The positivity rate is up from 3.3% to 4.11%.

Intensive care cases have risen by 13 to 485 and hospital admissions by 158 to 3,928.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,488,779, and the death toll 128,795.

The recovered and discharged are 4,224,429, up 3,505 on Sunday.

The currently positive are 135,555, up 617.