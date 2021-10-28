EN
    10:11, 28 October 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: 4,598 new cases, 50 more victims, ANSA

    ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 4,598 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 50 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday.

    That compares with 4,054 new cases and 48 more victims Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    Some 468,104 more tests have been done, compared with 639,745 Tuesday.

    The positivity rate is up from 0.6% to 1%.

    Intensive care cases are steady and hospital admissions up 11.

    The currently positive are 75,365, up 319 on Tuesday.

    The recovered and discharged are 4,545,049, up 4,226.

    The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,752,368, and the death toll 131,954.


