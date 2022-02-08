COVID: 41,247 new cases, 326 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 41,247 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 326 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 77,029 new cases and 229 more victims Sunday.

Some 393,663 more test have been done, compared to 686,544 Sunday.

The positivity rate is down from 11.2% to 10.47%.

Intensive care cases are down eight to 1,423, and hospital admissions down 177 to 18,675.

The currently positive are 1,990,701, down 82,547 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 9,523,540, up 123,823 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 11,663,338, and the death toll 149,097.