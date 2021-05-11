EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:37, 11 May 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: 5,080 new cases, 198 more victims

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 5,080 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 198 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday.

    That compares with 8,292 new cases and 139 more victims Sunday, ANSA reports.

    The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,116,287, and the death toll 123,031.

    The currently positive are 373,670, down 10,184 on Sunday.

    The recovered and discharged are 3,619,586, up 15,063 on Sunday.

    Some 130,000 more tests have been done, compared to 226,006 Sunday.

    The positivity rate is 0.2% up, from 3.7% to 3.9%.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!