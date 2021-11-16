COVID: 5,144 new cases, 44 more victims – ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 5,144 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 44 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday.

That compares to 7,569 new cases and 36 more victims Sunday, ANSA reports.

The currently positive are 120,875, up 1,645 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,611,566, up 3.510 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,865,260, and the death toll 132,819.

Some 248,825 more tests have been done, compared with 445,593 Sunday.

The positivity rate is up from 1.7% to 2%.

Intensive care cases are up 17 to 475 and hospital admissions up 161 to 3,808.