COVID: 5,188 new cases, 63 more victims – ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 5,188 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 63 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 2,834 new cases and 41 more victims Tuesday.

Some 717,311 more tests have been done, compared to 238,354 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is down from 1.2% to 0.7%.

Intensive care cases have fallen by four, and hospital admissions have risen by 37.

The currently positive are 85,287, up 840 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,565,291, up 4,285 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,782,802, and the death toll 132,224.