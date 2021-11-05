COVID: 5,905 new cases, 59 more victims – ANSA

ROME. KAIZNFORM - There have been 5,905 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 59 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 5,188 new cases and 63 more victims Wednesday.

Some 514,629 more tests have been done, compared with 711,311 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is up from 0.7% to 1.1%.

Intensive care cases are up two, and hospital admissions up 16.

The currently positive are 87,376, up 2,089 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,569,045, up 3,754 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,788,704, and the death toll 132,283.