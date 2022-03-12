COVID: 53,127 new cases, 156 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 53,127 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 156 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 54,230 new cases and 136 more victims Thursday.

Some 425,638 more tests have been done, compared to 453,341 Thursday.

The positivity rate is up from 12% to 12.5%.

Intensive care cases are down 19 to 527 and hospital admissions down 140 to 8,274.

The currently positive are 976,479, up 5,324 on Thursday.

The recovered and discharged are 12,135,331, up 48,481 on Thursday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 13,268,459, and the death toll 156,649.