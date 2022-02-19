COVID: 53,662 new cases, 314 more victims - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 53,662 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 314 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 57,890 new cases and 320 more victims Thursday.

Intensive care cases fell below 1,000, after a steady drop over the last few weeks, down 50 to 987.

Hospital admissions were down 614 to 13,948.

Some 510,283 more tests were done, compared to 538,131 Thursday.

The positivity rate is down from 10.7% to 10.5%.

The currently positive are 1,404,122, down 34,086 on Thursday.

The recovered and discharged are 10,820,380, up 87,472 on Thursday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 12,377,098, and the death toll 152,596.



