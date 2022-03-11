COVID: 54,230 new cases, 136 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 54,230 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 136 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

That compares to 48,483 new cases and 156 more victims Wednesday.

Some 453,340 more tests have been done, compared to 433,961 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is up from 11.7% to 12%.

Intensive care cases are down 17 to 546 and hospital admissions down 161 to 8,414.

The currently positive are 971,155, down 30,767 on Wednesday.

The last time they were under a million was the start of the year.

The recovered and discharged are 12,086,850, up 85,787 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 13,214,498, and the death toll 156,49, ANSA reports.