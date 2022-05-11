COVID: 56,015 new cases, 158 more victims - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 56,015 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 158 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 17,155 new cases and 84 more victims Monday.

Some 371,221 more tests have been done, compared to 126,559 Monday.

The positivity rate is up from 13.5% to 15%.

Intensive care cases are down five to 358 and hospital admissions down 156 to 8,579.

The currently positive are 1,082,972, down 20,783 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 15,624,915, up 76,824 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 16,872,618, and the death toll 164,731.