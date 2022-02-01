COVID: 57,715 new cases, 349 more victims

ROME. KAZINORM - There have been 57,715 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 349 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 104,065 new cases and 235 more victims Sunday.

Some 478,314 more tests have been done, compared to 818,169 Sunday.

The positivity rate is down from 12.7% to 12%.

Intensive care cases are down nine to 1,584 and hospital admissions up 296 to 19,913.

The currently positive are 2,592,606, down 51,211 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 8,244,012, up 108,493 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 10,983,116, and the death toll 146,498.