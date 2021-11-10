COVID: 6,032 new cases, 68 more victims – ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 6,032 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 68 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 4,197 new cases and 38 more victims Monday.

Some 645,689 more tests have been done, compared to 249,115 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 1.7% to 0.9%.

Intensive care cases are up six to 421 and hospital admissions up 74 to 3,436.

The currently positive are 100,205, 1,430 up on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,586,009, up 4,613 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,818,705, and the death toll 132,491.