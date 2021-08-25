COVID: 6,076 new cases, 60 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 6,076 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 60 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares to 4,168 new cases and 44 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

Some 266,246 more tests have been done, compared to 101,341 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 4.11% to 2.28%.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,494,857, and the death toll 128,855.

The recovered and discharged are 4,230,677, up 6,248 on Monday.

The currently positive are 135,325, down 230.