COVID: 6,404 new cases, 70 more victims - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 6,404 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 70 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 9,709 new cases and 46 more victims Sunday.

Some 267,570 more tests have been done, compared with 487,109 Sunday.

The positivity rate is up from 2% to 2.3%.

Intensive care cases are up 29 to 549, and hospital admissions up 162 to 4,507.

The currently positive are 151,514, up 2,754 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,647,330, up 3,579 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,932,091, and the death toll 133,247.