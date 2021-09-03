COVID: 6,761 new cases, 62 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 6,761 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 62 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

That compares to 6,503 new cases and 69 more victims Wednesday, ANSA reports.

Some 293,067 more tests have been done, compared to 303,717 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is up from 2.1% to 2.3%.

Intensive care cases are up 15 to 555 and hospital admissions down 26 to 4,205.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,553,241, and the death toll 129,352.

The recovered and discharged are now 4,286,991, up 6,372 on Wednesday.

The currently positive are 136,898, down 320.