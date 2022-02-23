COVID: 60,029 new cases, 322 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 60,029 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 322 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares with 24,408 new cases and 201 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

Some 603,639 more tests have been done, compared to 231,766 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 10.5% to 9.9%.

Intensive care cases are down 32 to 896 and hospital admissions down 299 to 13,076.

The currently positive are 1,291,793, down 30,178 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 11,109,291, up 89,993 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 12,554,596, and the death toll 153,512.



