COVID: 60,191 new cases, 184 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 60,191 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 184 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares to 22,083 new cases and 130 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

Some 531,194 more tests have been done, compared to 188,274 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 11.7% to 11.3%.

Intensive care cases are down 18 to 592 and hospital admissions down 213 to 8,776.

The currently positive are up again for the first time in a moth and a half, up 3,161 to 1,011,521.

The recovered and discharged are 11,941,805, up 57,408 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 13,109,527, and the death toll 156,201.