COVID: 61,555 new cases, 133 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 61,555 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 133 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday.

That compares to 64,951 new cases and 149 more victims Thursday, ANSA reports.

Some 397,482 more tests have been done, compared to 438,375 Thursday.

The positivity rate is up from 14.8% to 15.5%.

Intensive care cases are one down at 419 and hospital admissions down 95 at 9,980.

The currently positive are 1,218,924, down 8,738 on Thursday.

The recovered and discharged are 14,214,909, up 70,895 on Thursday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 15,595,302, and the death toll 161,469.