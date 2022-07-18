EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:25, 18 July 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID: 680 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 8,733 people are getting treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the interdepartmental commission for fight with Covid-19 spread.

    680 patients are in hospitals, and 8,053 patients are at home care.

    The condition of 15 patients is estimated as serious. Three patients are in critical condition, and one patient is on life support.

    Earlier Kazinform reported about 1,477 new coronavirus cases confirmed countrywide in the last 24 hours. 316 people have recovered from the infection.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!