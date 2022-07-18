COVID: 680 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 8,733 people are getting treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the interdepartmental commission for fight with Covid-19 spread.

680 patients are in hospitals, and 8,053 patients are at home care.

The condition of 15 patients is estimated as serious. Three patients are in critical condition, and one patient is on life support.

Earlier Kazinform reported about 1,477 new coronavirus cases confirmed countrywide in the last 24 hours. 316 people have recovered from the infection.



