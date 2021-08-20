EN
    12:47, 20 August 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: 7,260 new cases, 55 more victims, ANSA

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 7,260 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 55 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

    That compares to 7,162 new cases and 69 more victims Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    Some 206,531 more tests have been done, compared to 226,423 Wednesday.

    The positivity rate is up from 3.1% to 3.5%.

    Intensive care cases have risen 18 to 460 and hospital admissions are up 68 to 3,627.

    The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,464,005, and the death toll 128,634.

    The recovered and discharged are 4,204,869, up 5,465 on Wednesday.

    The currently positive are 130,502, up 1,720.


