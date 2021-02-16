COVID: 7,351 new cases, 258 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 7,351 new COVID-19 cases, and 258 more victims, in Italy over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday.

This compares with 11,068 new cases and 221 new victims Sunday, ANSA reports.

The currently positive fell by 4,685 to below the 400,000 threshold, at 398,098, for the first time since November 2.

Some 179,278 new tests have been done, compared to 205,642 Sunday.

The positivity rate has fallen 1.2%, from 5.3% Sunday to 4.1% Monday.

Intensive care cases have risen by four, and hospital admissions by 66.

The total death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 93,805.