COVID: 7,891 new cases, 60 more victims - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 7,891 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 60 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 6,032 new cases and 68 more victims Tuesday.

Some 487,618 more tests have been done, compared with 645,689 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 0.9% to 1.6%.

Intensive care cases are up two to 423 and hospital admissions 11 up to 3,447.

The currently positive are 102,859, up 2,654 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,591,328, up 5,319 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,826,738, and the death toll 132,551.