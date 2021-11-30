COVID: 7,975 new cases in Italy, 65 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 7,975 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 65 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 12,932 new cases and 47 more victims Sunday.

Some 276,000 more tests have been done, compared with 512,592 Sunday.

The positivity rate is up from 2.5% to 2.9%.

Intensive care cases are up 31 to 669 and hospital admissions up 171 to 5,135.

The currently positive are 189,643, up 3,200 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,692,408, up 4,707 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 5,015,790, and the death toll 133,739.